Recently, it was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father KK Singh was admitted to a hospital in Faridabad due to heart-related ailments. Now the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who is an avid social media user, took to Twitter to share an update regarding her father’s health.

Previously, a photo of KK Singh lying on a hospital bed with his two daughters Mitu and Priyanka Singh beside him went viral on social media. Fans of SSR prayed for his recovery, owing to which, Shweta spoke about her father’s operation. In her tweet, she assured fans that he is doing better now after the surgery.

Shweta Singh Kirti also thanked everyone on social media and posted, “I would like to thank everyone who prayed for Dad, the operation was successful and he is feeling better now. Keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery.” Take a look at the tweet below:

I would like to thank everyone who prayed for Dad, the operation was successful and he is feeling better now. Keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 23, 2020

Soon after, Shweta Singh Kirti also took to Instagram and shared an inspirational quote about spiritual blossoming. Sharing the quote, she captioned it, “Fill your heart and life with love for God and you won’t have space for any negativity and I’ll will.Red heart #GodIsWithUs.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also commented on the post by dropping a heart emoji. The quote which was shared by Shweta reads, “Your spiritual blossoming simply means blossoming in life in all dimensions. And being happy, at ease with yourself and with everybody around you.” Take a look:

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had previously filed a complaint in Patna based on which the CBI inquiry as initiated in the late actor’s untimely demise. The Chichore actor passed away on June 14 at his residence in Bandra. Currently, The Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are investigating his demise in different angles.

