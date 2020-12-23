Ankita Lokhande has been amongst the rare celebrities from showbiz who stood for Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor passed away on June 14 and ever since, the Manikarnika actress had been actively fighting for justice along with his family. As they say, ‘life goes on’ but fans aren’t been able to accept that Ankita is moving on!

The Pavitra Rishta actress is a constant target of trolls lately. She celebrated her 36th birthday recently and beau Vicky Jain, Rashami Desai were amongst the other attendees. However, what Sushant fans expect from Ankita is to keep things low-key and remember the actor on regular intervals.

Time and again, many take to comment section and tell Ankita Lokhande that she has forgotten Sushant Singh Rajput. They even slammed her for celebrating her birthday in such a grand way, as it has not even been a year to SSR’s passing. But the actress seems to be finally breaking her silence via another cryptic post.

As many know, Ankita Lokhande is all set to pay Sushant Singh Rajput a tribute in an upcoming award function. The actress unveiled the big news last month via her Instagram. She even shared a glimpse of her performance and many in the crowd could be seen sobbing too.

Ankita has now shared another post where she slips into her Pavitra Rishta character, Archana Deshmukh. The actress shared a string of photographs in a video flaunting her gorgeous traditional avatar. But it is the caption that grabbed all the eyeballs.

“कुछ बातों का जवाब सिर्फ ख़ामोशी होती है और यकीन मनो ये बहुत खुबसूरत जवाब होता है❤️ #zeerishteyawards2020 #ankitalokhande #archanadeshmukh #pavitrarishta (Sometimes silence is the best answer and believe me, it’s a beautiful one),” wrote Ankita Lokhande.

Check out the post below:

While the actress has not spoken up upfront, many believe this to be her subtle dig at trolls. What do you think?

