Ankita Lokhande recently celebrated her 36th birthday in the presence of close friends and family including beau Vicky Jain and BFF Rashami Desai. But there was one person in particular because of whom the Manikarnika actress is getting trolled brutally. That’s Sandip Ssingh, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend.
Ankita’s birthday pictures and videos were going viral on the internet and when Rashami shared a video of dancing with her BFF, netizens were sharp to spot Sandip in the video and hence the trolling began.
Ankita Lokhande had a house party at her residence in Mumbai to celebrate her birthday. Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans were mad at the actress for partying with Sandip Ssingh and are raising questions about his presence at her birthday party.
Fans have been fuming with anger and saying how can Ankita Lokhande move and party while they’re still grieving the loss of the late actor.
One user tweeted, “Ankita may be too good in favour of Sushant case but the way she is doing party and fun is not acceptable….. Even if there is breakup n all you should behave accordingly as thir sister… Afterall “apne to apne hote hain”… They can’t even think to celebrate a birthday party..”
Another user commented, “#IndiaRoars4SSR Ankita lokhande had deleted this Post from Instagram on 13th June Night…..Why????? Ankita lokhande, Who killed SUSHANT??? We know,you know the killers…Your Drama is over…!!!!!”
Take a look at some of the reactions to Ankita Lokhande‘s part pictures and videos here:
First Ankita lied on national T.V in interview with Arnab that she doesn’t know who is Disha
And now the accused Sandeep Singh at her birthday party & enjoying.
How much she Hide from us.
And it is our right to ask questions.
We need answer @anky1912 #IndiaRoars4SSR pic.twitter.com/bILx6VwAK0
— #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput❤💫🦋 || Nandini:) (@ShashiSRajput) December 20, 2020
Ankita lokhande had deleted this Post from Instagram on 13th June
Night…..Why?????
Ankita lokhande, Who killed SUSHANT???
We know,you know the killers…
Your Drama is over…!!!!! pic.twitter.com/woRkfUGC45
— ‼️Adv Arunjeet‼️ (@arunAdvhopeful) December 20, 2020
SSR was surrounded by vultures and snakes in his life.#IndiaRoars4SSR https://t.co/XMoHju6agS
— Manisha V Arora (@ManishaVArora2) December 20, 2020
It’s strange that Ankita never posted about her birthday celebration before 2020. If you go throw her insta, you’ll see she never promoted her birthday like she did this year by dancing & showing off. Why do I get negative vibes from her? #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput
— Anjali Sharma 🇮🇳 🇺🇸✊🔱 (@angieksharma9) December 20, 2020
She Is Mocking Us And All The SSRIANS..Hypocrite lady Nautankita Liekhande #IndiaRoars4SSR #AnkitaLokhande https://t.co/qk2o42KRIF
— itsAkanksha❤️🌈💫✨🔱🌙🦋 (@Akanksha_ssrian) December 20, 2020
Don’t want to be judgemental but why is the 🐍 present @ @anky1912‘s birthday party??? We all are still not out of shock around @itsSSR‘s tragic death, and here are, supposedly, close friends acting as if nothing has happened??? I am confused, what about u guys?? 😡😡🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/GAV7sF7X4X
— Varun Kapur (@varunkapurz) December 19, 2020
Meanwhile, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also wished Ankita Lokhande on her birthday on Instagram. Sharing a lovely picture on Instagram, Shweta captioned it, “Happy Birthday to the lady I adore who has always been there as a strong support. Much love to you my dear, hope you always stay happy and healthy. ❤️@anky1912 @HappyBirthdayAnkita”
Replying to her post, Ankita commented, “You have always stood by my side di ! So as me .. you are a strength.. a navigator who definitely directs me home .. love u eternally ❤️”.
What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande partying with Sandip Ssingh? Tell us in the comments below.
