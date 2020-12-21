Ankita Lokhande recently celebrated her 36th birthday in the presence of close friends and family including beau Vicky Jain and BFF Rashami Desai. But there was one person in particular because of whom the Manikarnika actress is getting trolled brutally. That’s Sandip Ssingh, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend.

Ankita’s birthday pictures and videos were going viral on the internet and when Rashami shared a video of dancing with her BFF, netizens were sharp to spot Sandip in the video and hence the trolling began.

Ankita Lokhande had a house party at her residence in Mumbai to celebrate her birthday. Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans were mad at the actress for partying with Sandip Ssingh and are raising questions about his presence at her birthday party.

Fans have been fuming with anger and saying how can Ankita Lokhande move and party while they’re still grieving the loss of the late actor.

One user tweeted, “Ankita may be too good in favour of Sushant case but the way she is doing party and fun is not acceptable….. Even if there is breakup n all you should behave accordingly as thir sister… Afterall “apne to apne hote hain”… They can’t even think to celebrate a birthday party..”

Another user commented, “#IndiaRoars4SSR Ankita lokhande had deleted this Post from Instagram on 13th June Night…..Why????? Ankita lokhande, Who killed SUSHANT??? We know,you know the killers…Your Drama is over…!!!!!”

Take a look at some of the reactions to Ankita Lokhande‘s part pictures and videos here:

Meanwhile, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also wished Ankita Lokhande on her birthday on Instagram. Sharing a lovely picture on Instagram, Shweta captioned it, “Happy Birthday to the lady I adore who has always been there as a strong support. Much love to you my dear, hope you always stay happy and healthy. ❤️@anky1912 @HappyBirthdayAnkita”

Replying to her post, Ankita commented, “You have always stood by my side di ! So as me .. you are a strength.. a navigator who definitely directs me home .. love u eternally ❤️”.

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande partying with Sandip Ssingh? Tell us in the comments below.

