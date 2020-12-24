Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship is one of the most talked-about relationships of the tinsel town. Reports were rife earlier this year that Ranbir & Alia will be getting married by the end of the year. However, the coronavirus pandemic changed everything.

Ranbir Kapoor recently confirmed the same. Shocked? Well, we are here to give you all the details about the same.

According to reports in The Times Of India, Ranbir Kapoor has confessed that he and Alia Bhatt would have been married if the pandemic had not hit their lives. In an interview, Ranbir reportedly said that the deal would have been sealed had the pandemic not hit their lives. The actor also added that he does not want to jinx it by saying anything, but he wants to tick mark that goal very soon in his life.

Ranbir Kapoor also spoke very highly about his ladylove Alia Bhatt. Spilling the beans on what he did during the lockdown, the actor revealed that his girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. Ranbir added that he always feels like an underachiever next to her. Answering the question, the actor said that he did not take any classes during the pandemic. According to him, initially, they were dealing with the family crisis, and then he got into reading, spent time with his family, and watched two-three films every day.

Ever since Alia and Ranbir have come out in the open about their relationship, they have been painting the town red with their love story. The actors will also be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles along with Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor. The fantasy drama will also have a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about the Kapoor family accepting their relationship. We have time and again seen Alia being a part of the Kapoor family celebrations. Riddhima Kapoor’s latest Instagram post proves the same.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor can be seen posing happily with the rest of the others. Not only that but Alia’s mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt also joined Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima for this amazing get together. The latter has added a sweet caption along with an emoji that reads, ‘these faces.’ Check out the post below:

Well, we are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir and Alia finally getting married. What about you?

