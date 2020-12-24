Upcoming actress Saiee Manjrekar is certainly the new diva in town. She won hearts after her strong performance and chemistry with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, which also marked her acting debut in the Hindi Film industry. She also grabbed eyeballs for her good looks and fitness.

And even though the 22-year-old actress enjoys savouring to her favourite food and snacks, she’s also well aware of the nuances of being in Bollywood. Saiee M Manjrekar has gone through a major transformation to look fit and fab over the years to turn from a chubby hit to the hot new girl in town.

Saiee M Manjrekar is now a fitness freak who watches her diet and workout patterns carefully. Her major transformation is a hard work of years of dedicated routines and lifestyle changes. The actress has lost loads of kgs following a strict regime that includes weight training, and cardio. To mix it up and make it less redundant, she also follows other activities such as martial arts, dancing, brisk walking or cycling.

Manjrekar had also gained 4 kgs during the lockdown too, but came back stronger and lost around 8 kgs after going back on track. By her own admission, Manjrekar considers actress Barbara Palvin as her inspiration and has kept her picture as her phone’s wallpaper. As a secret hack to keep her distracted from craving, she looks up to her for drawing that extra inspiration.

Maintaining good fitness health comes as a prerequisite across sectors, it’s more so for the showbiz. Saiee M Manjrekar just proves impossible is nothing if you work for it. The actress is surely a motivation for all the people out there.

