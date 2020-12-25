Ranbir Kapoor has been missing from the silver screens for a while now. The 38-year-old was last seen in Sanju back in 2018. He will be next seen in Brahmastra and Shamshera in which he’ll be seen playing heroic characters. But ever imagined him as Iron Man?

Ranbir in an interview revealed that he likes to play his characters with a relatable quality rather than having aspirational qualities.

In a conversation with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that even if he was offered Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, he would play it like an ‘Underdog’ character.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “Even if I got offered to play Iron Man I would make him an underdog, I think. That’s just something that comes naturally to me. I am a big fan of the ‘unexpected triumph’, I like the audience to relate to my characters and not… I want my characters to have a relatable quality and not an aspirational quality.”

The Barfi actor continued and said, “Shamshera and Brahmastra are these large-scale, action, big-ticket movies, so there is a preconceived notion.”

Ranbir Kapoor has been working on these films for almost two-three years now and has already forgotten what he has already shot and done for the films. “I’m already onto my next now. Of course, they’re very exciting films. I’ve given a lot to them,” said the actor.

He also revealed that working on these films have been ‘Been rough’ considering that his family was going through a difficult time with his late father Rishi Kapoor’s illness. “It was a hard three years, so I’m looking for only light stuff right now,” the Barfi actor added.

When Ranbir Kapoor wasn’t shooting for his films, he was accompanying his father in New York where the late actor was getting treated for his cancer.

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor taking up on Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man’s role with his own style? Tell us in the comments below.

