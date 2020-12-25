Remo D’Souza recently suffered a heart attack and was immediately admitted to the hospital. The choreographer is now doing well and his wife Lizelle D’Souza took to her Instagram to thank everyone for praying for his health in this difficult time including Salman Khan and calling him an ‘angel’.

Remo has undergone surgery after the heart-attack and returned home on December 19. He shared a glimpse after he was back home on his Instagram account.

Lizelle D’Souza shared a long emotional post on her Instagram thanking Kokilaben Hospital, Salman Khan and others in the same.

Lizelle D’Souza wrote, “My best Christmas gift ever ever ever ……. this moment I’ll always cherish ….. hugging u after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs ….. I know acc to u am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost… only one thing I knew and trusted was ur promise to me that u will come out as a fighter and the lord above ….. really would love to thank the drs and staff @kokilabenhospital #dr Sunil Vani for being the best …. thanks Dennis for the patience I know everyone made u mad …. thanks to @mounmounamzali and @bobbykhan18 for being at my side and not leaving me for the 48hrs and the end Thanks @prachityagi my lil elf for being the biggest support and handling everything at the hospital so that I could mentally function and yes even for capturing such moments that I will cherish forever thanks @salmanyusuffkhan I always knew what Remo and I meant to u but saying and showing are two opposites u proved it what it meant thanks a ton for being there till discharge,..

She continued, “I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there ….. thanks to all my friends and family for emotionally being there and thanks to people all over praying ….. @remodsouza I love u to the moon and back…… pls now u need to stop making me prove it to u time and again 😂 …. cmon let the joy of Christmas festivities begin…….. Happy Holidays……..”

Sharing his health update on Instagram, Remo D’Souza wrote, “Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back… thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @__adonis____ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back … and thanks to all my friends”.

We wish a speedy recovery to Remo D’Souza and a Merry Christmas!

