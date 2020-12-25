Jacqueline Fernandez is having a profoundly productive end to the year, she has shoots lined up back to back for her upcoming line of films. She is undoubtedly passionate and hardworking, but the uncertainties of a pandemic will be keeping her away from family this festive season.

Advertisement

Jacqueline had plans to celebrate Christmas close to her folks but that couldn’t happen. As she celebrates Christmas alone, in a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Jacqueline Fernandez said, “This year, the theme is pink Christmas. I have decorated the house as per the theme. Though, I am having a hard time saving it from my cats!”

Advertisement

On the work front, as Bhoot Police and Cirkus have her juggling between sets, this is how she has been enjoying the festive season with colleagues. Jacqueline Fernandez shares, “I have planned a special lunch with my team on the set and I also put up a Christmas tree in my vanity van. Since the past week, I have been treating my colleagues to Christmas cakes. I had got some cake on the sets of Bhoot Police. From director Pavan Kriplani and Saif Ali Khan to the crew members everyone had it except Arjun Kapoor. I was surprised that he controlled himself, he is on a very strict diet.”

Adding to that she shares,”On the sets of Cirkus both Ranveer Singh and Rohit enjoyed the cake, and we kept trying different cakes. It’s an experiment going on among us to discover the best Christmas cake.”

The most wonderful time of the year, has our beloved Jacqueline all tied up with work. She still continues to smile through it all, and spread the joy Christmas demands. This is what stands out in her personality, the zest and passion with which she looks out for her family and friends.

Having an undying passion for films, shoots and work she has her fans anticipating and speculating on what the upcoming films look like. Bhoot Police, Cirkus, Kick 2 and Bachchan Pandey are on the cards for the actress and Jacqueline looks all geared up to have the successful year of 2021.

Must Read: 11 Years Of 3 Idiots: R Madhavan Says, The Film “For Me Is The Visiting Card To Any Industry I Go To”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube