The heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan, is turning out to be a pioneer in many ways for Bollywood. Adding yet another feather to his cap, the young actor has achieved a never seen before feat by wrapping his upcoming film Dhamaka in just 10 days. Read on for all the scoop.

It was only recently that Kartik announced commencing the shoot of his first thriller with a picture of his worried mom given the current pandemic. Being the responsible son and citizen that he is, Kartik ensured to wrap the project at the earliest possible with all the precautionary measures. He took the help of intense virtual workshops and detailed storyboard.

Dhamaka went on floors on December 14th at Renaissance in Powai. The thriller witnesses Kartik Aaryan as a journalist for the first time showcasing an intense avatar of the actor.

Ensuring the necessary actions, the entire unit of Dhamaka was tested for COVID-19 and were quarantined in the hotel before commencing the shoot.

A source close to the film shared, “Since the unit comprised 300 people, the entire hotel was booked by the production team. Madhvani and Ronnie Screwvala adhered to the necessary safety protocols and ensured that no outsiders were allowed into the hotel. In fact, the hotel staff was also instructed to stay put during the period, thus creating a bio-bubble of sorts”.

As the film revolves around a terror attack, most scenes of the Kartik Aaryan starrer are set indoors. Only a few action sequences were set in outdoors, and were shot in locations close to the hotel.

The director Ram Madhvani had designed a detailed storyboard and ensured the team was prepped to avoid prolonged shoot schedules.

Adding to the details, the source revealed, “Ram sir had planned each scene down to the last detail, including where each actor would stand and what the camera angle would be. It saved the unit a lot of time, enabling them to shoot more than five scenes every day. While the shoot went overtime on a few occasions, they would usually call it a day after eight hours of filming.”

While Kartik Aaryan had allotted 14 days to the film, the actor tried to wrap the shoot even earlier and was happy to manage the same in just 10 days.

Kartik has been amongst the most vocal personalities in creating an awareness regarding the pandemic and has strongly advocated the use of masks and other safety protocols throughout the lockdown. The actor hadn’t stepped out for any work commitment and when he began Dhamaka it was but natural that he make certain it followed a thorough safety regime.

