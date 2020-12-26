Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in 1991. The couple made a lot of noise back then over the interfaith marriage and the 12-years age gap between both. Albeit, they were together for 13 years and are blessed with 2 children – Sara Ali Khan (1995) and Ibrahim Ali Khan (2001).

Ever since the separation, both Sara and Ibrahim stay with their mother, Amrita. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, stays with his second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son, Taimur. Recently, the actor was asked in an interview if he feels guilty about spending less time with his 2 children since they don’t live together.

To this, Saif Ali Khan mentioned that all of his children mean the same to him, irrespective of the distance. Koimoi exclusively roped in Sara Ali Khan for a conversation. We asked the Coolie No 1 actress her take on the same since she also spends more time with mommy Amrita Singh.

Sara Ali Khan responded, “When you live with someone in a house, you end up spending more time with them than someone you’re living 10 minutes away from. If you love them, you’re there for them anyway, that’s what really matters. Taimur and my father live together, I live with mom toh uthna baithna sath me jyada hota hi hai. Lekin uska matlab ye toh nahi hota na, father toh mere phir bhi hai, beti toh mai unki fir bhi hu. (I live with my mom, so we do things together. But at the end of the day, he’s my mather and I’m his daughter.)”

Meanwhile, Sara treated fans with a Christmas surprise in the form of Coolie No 1 release. The film directed by David Dhawan stars Varun Dhawan as the male lead.

Coolie No 1 opened up to mixed responses from the audiences. Many took to social media platforms to express disappointment over the remake not meeting the mark set by Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

