Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: This year has been a unique one which has got all of us stuck in our homes courtesy COVID-19 pandemic. We all have always craved for such times when we could just sit in our rooms and enjoy some really good series, and we got that. Well, we have been lucky that there have been some intriguing ones. From the much-awaited Mirzapur 2 to the most-loved Scam 1992, the list goes on.

Take a look at the nominees for the Best Indian Web Series Of 2020 category:

1. Mirzapur 2

One of the most asked questions of 2020 was ‘Mirzapur 2 kab aayega?’ Even the web series cast found a way to tease its audience by giving small hints. Well, the most-anticipated web shows of 2020, Mirzapur 2, has to be on your binge-watch list. The sequel to a successful Season 1 witnessed Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit attempt to take over the throne of Mirzapur from the Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) after losing his brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey) and wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar).

2. Scam 1992

This Hansal Mehta series raised the bar for Indian web content in 2020, and the impact of this Pratik Gandhi-led series will surely go a long way. In the space where violence and gore sell like hotcakes, Mehta’s show proved that good content does not require to be dumbed down to reach the masses. With just a couple of episodes, Scam 1992, based on Harshad Mehta’s securities scam, draws you completely into the world of share market. Even the theme music has worked in the show’s favour.

3. Paatal Lok

This Jaideep Ahlawat-led series is another crime drama on the list, but Paatal Lok deserves a spot here. Paatal Lok is fashioned as a crime thriller-cum-police procedural set mainly in Delhi, spinning off into several threads, some really solid, a few comparatively weak, but managing to keep its hold on us. It is intelligently written, fast-paced, and engrossing.

4. Breathe 2

Abhishek Bachchan led Breathe 2 was a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seats till the end. Jr. Bachchan has portrayed a daunting father’s role perfectly and done justice to it. Seen as both the good and bad guy, Abhishek surely won the hearts of many with this one.

5. Asur

Asur, which combined mythological fiction and thriller genres, revelled in its larger-than-life theories. Although its grandness wasn’t communicated well enough, there was something about this show which forced many to watch it till the end.

6. Undekhi

The SonyLIV series is a gripping thriller packed with strong performances. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, Undekhi stars Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh, Abhishek Chauhan and Surya Sharma. The series is based on true incidents and depicts the two aspects of the society – the power-drunk influential people who think they can get away with anything and the oppressed, subjected to years of torture, who finally decide to bring themselves to justice.

7. Aarya

This Sushmita Sen-led series just did not waste any time in building up to the premise. Soon after the first episode began, it was obvious that Aarya was going to be a binge-worthy ride and it proved to be so with every episode that rolled out after. The layered characterisation, Sushmita Sen’s screen presence and the smart use of old Hindi film music also helped Aarya’s cause.

8. Special Ops

Created by Neeraj Pandey, Special Ops started in a promising manner and largely stuck to the promise. Kay Kay Menon fit right into Himmat’s part and was easily the show-stealer here.

Now, which out of these series do you think was the best? Vote for your favourite web-series of 2020.

