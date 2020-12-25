Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh never miss a chance to steal the limelight. From their wedding festivities to their songs, the couple makes sure to be in the headlines with their publicity stunts. The duo recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show and revealed secrets about each other.

Neha and Rohanpreet are one of the most talked-about celebrity couples lately. Their recent song Khyaal Rakhya Kar managed to grab the headlines too.

Now, while Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh graced The Kapil Sharma Show, the host asked the backstory behind Rohan’s recent song Ex Calling. Replying to Kapil, the Saki Saki singer then revealed the story behind the song and said, “Kya hua, maine unfollow karwa diya. Inhone gaana bana liya (What happened is, I made him unfollow his ex-girlfriend, so he made a song about it).”

In fact, Neha Kakkar revealed that this has been a mere coincidence that her latest songs are somehow related to her and Rohanpreet’s life including ‘Diamond Da Challa’ and ‘Nehu Da Vyah’.

Neha Kakkar continued, “Yeh jab gaana maine banaya Nehu Da Vyah, yeh maine Rohu se milne se pehle banaya tha (I made the song Nehu Da Vyah before I met Rohanpreet). I swear on my music.”

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar shared an ‘Ex Calling’ poster on her Instagram back in October with angry emoticons and reacting to it, Rohanpreet Singh commented, “Nehu I swear maine kuch ni kiya (I swear I did nothing).”

Talking about the proposal Neha revealed that Rohan was drunk and said, “Nehu, I can’t live without you. Let’s get married.” the Saki Saki singer revealed, “Inhone 2-3 beer chadhayi hui thi. Maine socha, beer chadhayi hui hai, chhodo, subah bhool jayenge (He had downed two-three beers. I thought, ‘He is drunk, he will forget what he said in the morning’).”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24th, 2020 in the presence of close friends and family.

