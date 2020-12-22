Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been hitting the headlines lately after they sparked the pregnancy rumours. The couple neither denied nor said a word when everyone assumed that the singer duo is actually pregnant. But, as revealed by both of them later that it was a publicity stunt to promote their new music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Well, the song which grabbed all the attention even before its release is out! And we don’t know what to say about it.

Taking to YouTube, Desi Music Factory dropped the new music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar featuring Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. The video begins with the childhood version of these two who will instantly win your heart with their cuteness. Neha is seen protecting Rohan whenever he gets embroiled in the fights while on the other hand, we can see Rohan taking good care of his wife Neha Kakkar who is pregnant and is expecting their first child together. However, soon their love story comes to an end when things take a drastic turn.

The newlywed couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh is seen giving major love goals in the video. The song is sung by husband-wife duo, i.e. by Neha and Rohan, Rajat Nagpal has composed the music while Babbu pens its lyrics. This song marks the third collaboration of duo after Nehu Da Vyaah and Ex Calling.

The title of the song is the same as Neha’s earlier music video featuring Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. However, it seems that this music video is the new version of the old song.

Earlier, Neha Kakkar sparked the rumours of pregnancy, however, when she dropped the poster of Khyaal Rakhya Kar it turned out to be a promotional pic just like Nehu Da Vyaah.

Well, now we leave it up to you guys to decide if you liked the song or not. And if you guys have not got a chance to watch the video yet, then click on the link below:

