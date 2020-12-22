There is some bad news for all the Baahubali fans who were eagerly waiting for its prequel series, Baahubali: Before The Beginning. We know that all the fans were rejoicing after Netflix made this announcement. But, it looks like this series may be put on hold now.

After the spontaneous worldwide success of SS Rajamouli’s Pan-India epic Baahubali, Netflix announced its live-action prequel series, in August 2018. Based on Anand Neelakantan’s novel, The Rise of Sivagami, the two-season show was billed as the most expensive Indian series coming out from Netflix. Continue reading further to know more on why is it being put on hold?

According to reports in Peeping Moon, South Indian filmmakers Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru were roped in to direct Baahubali: Before The Beginning, while Mrunal Thakur was cast to play the young Sivagami along with actors like Rahul Bose, Atul Kulkarni, and Anup Soni in pivotal roles. The series went on floors in September 2018 and was successfully wrapped up in August 2019. However, almost one and a half years after it was completed, it’s been learned that the show has been put on the backburner.

The portal has exclusively learned that Netflix has put the highly anticipated show on hold after it didn’t shape up as expected. The streaming giant was apparently not pleased with the outcome as it doesn’t justify the expensive vision, complex characters, and the depth of storytelling Baahubali is widely known for. They are now re-envisioning the series, Baahubali: Before The Beginning with a new creative approach and have brought on board a new team to create a rich and riveting series in the scale and manner it deserves. The show has been rewritten and will be shot as a new project with an all-new creative team.

No reports of who will be directing this new version is out yet! Gaurav Shukla of Asur fame has written the adaptation while Arka Media Works and One Life Studio are producing. The fresh lead cast of the series is believed to be more or less locked as we report the development.

Netflix in its official statement has said, “Baahubali is one of India’s most beloved stories. To bring this universe to life in the scale and manner it deserves, we’re reenvisioning the story along with our amazing partners. Together we want to make sure we do justice to the expansive vision, depth of storytelling, and complex characters.”

Baahubali: Before The Beginning traces the dramatic rise of Queen Sivagami from a rebellious and vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen, around the same time when the kingdom of Mahismati rises from being a city-state to an influential empire. Envisioned to be made along with the likes of Game of Thrones — with high production values and spectacular visuals — the show is currently in pre-production and will go on floors around April-May next year!

