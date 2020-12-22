Actor Rana Daggubati has confirmed that he will join Pawan Kalyan in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The actor shared an announcement video by the production house to the effect on his Twitter handle, writing: “Another Journey begins!! What joy this is, been able work with so many stars across industries!! And now joining the coolest back home Our very own Power (star emoji) @PawanKalyan !! Can’t wait thank you.”

Another Journey begins!! What joy this is, been able work with so many stars across industries!! And now joining the coolest back home Our very own Power ⭐️ @PawanKalyan !! Can’t wait thank you @SitharaEnts!! https://t.co/rMgae4Bltj — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 21, 2020

He also shared that he looks forward to joining the team on the sets. “Thank you so much…Can’t wait to get on set,” he wrote in another tweet.

Thank you so much 🔥🔥🔥Can't wait to get on set!! https://t.co/0ZItq9bMlv — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 21, 2020

“The epic journey begins today! We welcome the Mighty Bhallaladeva @RanaDaggubati to join our Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu for our Production No 12,” read a tweet on Sithara Entertainments official Twitter handle.

A small video was also released welcoming Rana. The film will be directed by Saagar K Chandra and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. Thaman will compose music and the shooting is expected to begin next month.

Directed by Sachy, the Malayalam original Ayyappanum Koshiyum stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The film chronicles the life of a police officer Ayyappan, who always strives to do the right thing. Entry of a retired army man, Koshy, in his village brings a twist in the story and leads to ego-clashes between the two.

