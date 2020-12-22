Even though the nationwide lockdown has been lifted, COVID-19 still exists, and that is a matter of concern. But, slowly and steadily, the film industry has stood back on its feet and has resumed shooting. This also means that the number of positive corona cases has been on the rise. It is only because of this that actors and filmmakers are taking special precautions to keep everyone safe. Similar precautions are being taken on the sets of KGF: Chapter 2.

While everyone is trying to follow COVID-19 rules, it is not always possible to go by the pandemic guidelines completely. Still, superstar Yash is trying to take as much care as possible. Continue reading further to know what is it that he is doing.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source from the location of Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 reveals, “It is very difficult for Yash to follow the COVID-19 guidelines when he is shooting complicated action sequences with dozens of junior artistes and with mud and fake blood all over his body. Yes, it was risky. So after completing his schedule which ended on 19 December, Yash immediately got himself tested for COVID-19 and moved into his permanent suite at the Taj Hotel. Only after the report came and Yash had tested negative, did he allow his wife and two children to visit him.”

Yash not only got himself tested for COVID-19 after the shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 but also every single crew and cast member.

“They all have families to go to just like me. Their families are as much vulnerable to the pandemic infection as my family and just as valuable,” says Yash.

Well, we love this gesture, and we are glad that such people still exist who think about others. What do you have to say about this step taken by Yash? Share your views in the comments section below. Also, keep reading Koimoi for more such updates.

