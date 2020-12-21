Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a picture and reminisced about how she got her varicose veins operated and removed weeks before she started her training. Varicose veins occur when the veins become enlarged, dilated, and overfilled with blood.

Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen intensely working out dressed in grey shorts and black T-shirt.

“When I see this picture I remember how I got my varicose veins operated and removed just 6 weeks before I started training. Now those scars can act as an evil eye,” Taapsee Pannu wrote alongside the image.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has been working out really hard for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. In the forthcoming film, Taapsee plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.

The actress recently shared a workout video and captioned it, “It was painful. Third day of shoot… I felt my body could not take it anymore. I just could not run anymore. I had to stop the shoot for a while to just be able to walk. For this film, I needed to hit the gym and hit the gym real bad.”

Taapsee Pannu continued, “As I finish the last athletic training today for #RashmiRocket here’s the journey I was waiting to share with you all….Or rather a glimpse of it. If it makes you curious then the transformation was worth it. The full journey tomorrow.”

