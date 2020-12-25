Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor has urged people to find Santa within themselves. He feels people need to solve their problems and bring a smile on faces around them.

Advertisement

The year was full of uncertainty, and Tusshar has a special message during the festive season.

Advertisement

“This Christmas I would like to urge everyone to find Santa within yourself. You will have to solve all your problems and bring that smile on your face. One has to continue to work hard, be patient, resilient and just be ready to face the challenges that life throws at us. Sometimes the external circumstances may not be in our control but the desire to be happy should overpower everything else,” Tusshar Kapoor said.

“So, this Christmas put a smile on yours and others’ faces and be merry from within. Feeling victorious and joyous from within at the end of the day is what matters,” Tusshar Kapoor added.

Speaking about his plans with son Laksshya, he shared: “Ekta (his sister) and I just threw a Santa party for the kids, where Ravie and Laksshya’s friends were also invited. They had a blast together after so long. Then we always put a lovely Christmas tree together at home, and Laksshya looks forward to it every year. We gorge on all the Christmas goodies. Despite what this year has thrown at us, I feel there is a positive vibe and Christmas cheer everywhere.”

Must Read: Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham Injures Himself On The Sets In Varanasi, Fans Collect Outside Local Hospital

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube