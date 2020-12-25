John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is among the most awaited films of 2021. The film is scheduled to release on Eid next year and the shooting is currently underway. The action entertainer was earlier being shot in Lucknow and recently the sets moved to Varanasi. The film is all set to have a 4-day shoot in Varanasi where the makers are planning to capture the marvellous landmarks of the city.

However, as the film‘s shoot started in Varanasi a setback came. Reportedly, John has injured himself while shooting for an action sequence in the film on the first day of the shoot.

As per Times Of India, John Abraham was shooting for an action scene near the Chet Singh Fort. This is when he hurt his finger and was taken to a local hospital.

The good news is that the action star was discharged after being provided with the first aid. Interestingly, the news of John being admitted to the hospital soon spread everywhere and the crowd started collecting outside.

Well, that’s the stardom of John Abraham. Isn’t it?

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film stars Divya Khosla Kumar along with John Abraham in lead. She describes John as a giving co-actor with whom she shares a happy and beautiful relationship.

“I am happy to be a part of ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ along with John Abraham. He is such a good co-star. I share a very happy and beautiful relationship with him and he is really giving as a co-actor. I think our chemistry is also looking really good in the film,” said Divya Khosla Kumar, while interacting with IANS.

Divya also clarified that her character’s name in the film is Vidya and not Sita Rameshwar, as mentioned in the Wikipedia page of the film.

“It is not Sita Rameshwar. My character’s name in the film is Vidya. It is wrongly mentioned there, and you should never trust Wikipedia. Anyone can edit anything on that platform,” she laughed.

Satyameva Jayate 2 also features Manoj Bajpayee, Amyra Dastur and Nora Fatehi in key roles, and is set to release on May 12, 2021.

