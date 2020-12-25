Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is happy with the response he is getting for his performance in the new digital film, AK vs AK.

“Being loved for what you love doing is the greatest feeling ever! I am here because of the fans and their undying support without them we are nothing. And the appreciation AKvsAK is getting is so inspiring, I can’t even describe it,” said Kapoor, who celebrated his 64th birthday on Thursday.

The film stars Anurag Kashyap along with Anil Kapoor and also has cameos of the actor’s children, Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor, and brother Boney Kapoor. The cast members play themselves, although the film is a work of fiction.

AK vs AK is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane had an OTT release on December 24.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor turned 64 on Thursday, and the actor celebrated his special day on the sets of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Co-star Neetu Kapoor shared a photo on Instagram, of Anil standing in front of a big chocolate cake. Neetu and the film’s other stars — Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli — along with director Raj Mehta, are seen in the image with the birthday boy. Reportedly, the actor’s wife Sunita Kapoor has also joined the celebration in Chandigarh.

“Celebrating the most talented, charismatic and never ageing @anilskapoor’s birthday. Such a pleasure to work with him and the entire crew of #JJJ #jugjuggjeeyo,” Neetu Kapoor captioned the photograph on Instagram.

