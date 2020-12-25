Over the past few years, very strict measures against film piracy have been taken by the industry as well as the government. However, it’s still not under control and every time a new film or show comes it gets leaked on the internet. Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan is the latest victim.

Advertisement

The David Dhawan directorial which has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video today has been leaked in HD quality by Tamil Rockers and it’s a huge blow for the OTT giant. Reportedly, the film was bought on a premium price of Rs 115 crores by the platform but if there’s a high-quality free version available on the internet, people will have a huge tendency to download it.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Coolie No 1 is getting extremely mixed reviews from netizens and a section of people has also made jokes around it. Since morning, the memes around the comedy film have been doing rounds on social media.

Coolie No 1 (2020) is the remake of 1995 cult classic of the same name. The film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor was also directed by David Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan who has worked with his dad David Dhawan for the 3rd time with Coolie No 1 earlier called him a livewire.

Asked how it was working with his father, Varun told IANS: “He’s a livewire. He has this quota of work, which he puts down saying we have to complete this much work today. As long as we are completing that work, he is totally alright and as long as we are on point with that work then it is all cool.”

Both of them have earlier worked together for Main Tera Hero & Judwaa 2 and the films proved to be highly successful at the box office. Earlier it was reported that the film may hit small cinemas or single screens along with its digital release but it was later clarified that it’s meant for exclusive OTT release only.

Coolie No.1 also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the film.

Must Read: Exclusive! Hina Khan Reminisces Childhood Christmas Memories In Kashmir: “Would Always Make A Snowman…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube