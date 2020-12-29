Superstar Vijay’s fans have good news as his most-awaited Tamil language film ‘Master’ gets a release date. The makers of the film took to social media to announce the release date with a new poster of the film. Read on to know more about it.

Several films which are supposed to be released in theatres this year were released on OTT platforms due to the lockdown imposed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Even though theatres were re-opened with limited capacity from October, several big film producers were wary of releasing the film in theatres. Mostly small-budget films or mid-sized films have arrived in theatres in the past 2 months.

Now Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film Master that stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi promise to be a testosterone-filled ride. The makers have released the official posters of the film that shows both actors with bloodied scars on their faces, are sizing each other up like two professional fighters do before a match begins. It’s safe to say that the film is all about the clash of the two Vijays. Take a look at the posters below:

Meanwhile, an important detail with regard to the film’s run time has been revealed. According to the CBFC website, the film is 2 hours 58 minutes long, in other words, it’s length is 178 minutes. Apart from Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles.

Previously, superstar Vijay had met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to seek his support for the release of his upcoming film in theatres. According to Indian Express reports, he had requested the leader to allow the theatres in the state to function with their maximum seating capacity. However, the leader’s decision is pending but trade experts believe that the film will do well in the box office in spite of the limited seating capacity.

Last week, it was reported that Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film Master has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate.

