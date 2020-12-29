Just a few days back, we learnt that Shahid Kapoor has quit Shashank Khaitan’s film Yoddha. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is an actioner featuring Disha Patani as a female lead. It’s being said that Shahid left the project due to creative differences. But now, there’s good news flowing in for the actor’s fans as a major update on his new project is making noises.

Here we are speaking of Shahid’s much-talked-about web series with Vijay Sethupathi. It will be helmed by Go Goa Gone fame, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK aka Raj & DK. Reportedly, the series will be commenced in the next month and it will be an action thriller.

An official announcement is yet to be made on the web series, but before that, the exciting title has been locked for Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer. As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, the project is titled as Gavar, which means illiterate. It will be shot across Mumbai and Goa. Both actors are expected to wrap the project by April.

After hearing the title, we’re excited as hell to watch this Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s collab as soon as possible!

Meanwhile, speaking of Yoddha, Shahid was supposed to begin work on the project post wrapping up Jersey remake. As per Bollywood Hungama, Shahid recently quit Yoddha and is no longer a part of the team. It is being said that Shahid has become a lot picky after the success of Kabir Singh and had a lot of creative differences with the makers of Yoddha. The actor even had a problem with giving dates.

A source close to the development said, “Shahid and the team were having a lot of creative differences over the script. Many feel that Shahid has become extremely brash and arrogant after the success of Kabir Singh. He is currently very picky about what he wants to do. Plus, he had been dilly-dallying on his dates for a while.”

