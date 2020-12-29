Baahubali fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli feels having a happy and cordial atmosphere on set is crucial, and says one cannot have ill-tempered people and still make a good film.

Advertisement

“When we are making a film it is very very important to have a happy, courteous, cordial relation on the set. You cannot have ill-tempered people around you and still make a good movie, it cannot happen,” Rajamouli said.

Advertisement

“So, sometimes we have to let go of certain things to have that nice atmosphere on set, that is the most important thing for getting a good product out,” SS Rajamouli added.

Opening up about the casting process, SS Rajamouli shared: “When you start working with people, continuously with each other, so you get to know each other better, you become friends and when you’re writing your next scripts automatically, the actors keep coming into your mind.”

“It’s almost a subconscious decision, the script almost takes the path of the actors that you know who fit into that role,” shared the director, in an episode of Lakshmi Manchu’s show “Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi Manchu”, which is available on SouthBay channel.

Must Read: Sonam Kapoor Starts Shooting For Her Action-Thriller ‘Blind’ In UK



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube