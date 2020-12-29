Inundated with appreciation for his apt portrayal of a dreaded criminal, Aayush Sharma expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards everyone for offering their love.

The young and dynamic actor Aayush Sharma was showered with praises and accolades for his striking transformation as the deadly gangster in his upcoming film Antim- The Final Truth.

Thanking the audience as well as the makers of the film, Aayush shared a post on social media saying, “The greatest gift as an actor is the love and appreciation from the audience. Thank you so much for blessing me with the abundant praises for the first look of #Antim. It is so overwhelming when your hardwork finally pays off and efforts are appreciated.”

From the bottom of my heart I would like to express my gratitude towards @beingsalmankhan @maheshmanjrekar sir for believing in me and pushing me beyond my limits”.

Aayush Sharma gained 15 kgs to build a beefed up body for the film. Witnessing the transformation from a lean guy-next-door in LoveYatri to the bulked up gangster in Antim, Aayush Sharma has been winning hearts all over.

