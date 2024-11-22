So, here’s the deal: Chris Pine isn’t all in on returning for Wonder Woman 3. The dude seems ready to pass the torch after two films playing the legendary Steve Trevoh. Pine, who first graced the screen in Wonder Woman (2017), nailed the chemistry with Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince. That on-screen romance? It hit us right in the feels. And let’s be honest, his death at the movie’s end? Still hurts. But then came Wonder Woman 1984, and shocker—Steve was somehow back in the flesh (no complaints here, though).

But now? Pine’s throwing cold water on the “Steve Trevor Returns” hype for the next movie. Talking to ET while promoting I Am the Night, Pine gave a pretty solid “nope” on a comeback, saying, “I think Steve’s done. I think Steve’s done his bit. I wish them all the luck in the world.” Ouch. Straight to the heart.

Here’s the thing, though: don’t count Steve out just yet. Remember, after the first Wonder Woman, who thought he’d be coming back for the sequel? Pine’s “done” comment might sound final, but let’s not forget—this is the DC universe we’re discussing. Things change. The Wonder Woman 3 script isn’t even locked down yet, and Patty Jenkins (who knows how to pull off a good plot twist) might still have a few tricks up her sleeve to get Pine back in action.

Pine’s words suggest that Steve’s arc will get a nice wrap-up in Wonder Woman 1984, which would make sense if Steve is riding off into the sunset for good. He’s “done his bit,” and if you ask Pine, it sounds like his heroic role in Diana’s story is nearing its end. Still, Jenkins has promised Steve’s return in 1984 won’t mess with the emotional punch of his original death, so they’re treading carefully.

But here’s the thing—Pine’s never been one to rule things out entirely. If Wonder Woman 3 is the last chapter of Diana’s saga, and if Patty’s got an epic, mind-blowing idea, maybe Steve will pop up one last time. Who knows? These two have great vibes on and off-screen (I Am the Night, anyone?), so there’s always a chance.

Right now, it’s all on Jenkins. Can she find a way to bring Steve back, or is this the final curtain for him? We’ll have to wait and see when Wonder Woman 1984 hits, but one thing’s for sure—Chris Pine’s ready to hang up the cape (or whatever the hell Steve’s rocking these days). Either way, you know it’s going to be a wild ride.

