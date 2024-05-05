The Princess Diaries movies will never go out of fashion. The romantic comedy is like a soothing balm for everyone’s heart. Directed by Garry Marshall, the film stars Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, Larry Miller, Hector Elizondo, and others. Actor Chris Pine debuted with the sequel ‘The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement,’ released in 2004.

In The Princess Diaries 2, Chris Pine played Lord Nicholas Devereaux, Anne Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis’ love interest. With his charm and performance, Chris won over not only Mia but also the moviegoers. Chris is now one of the most stellar actors in Hollywood. But did you know, before the movie, Chris was struggling financially?

The Princess Diaries 2 Salary Changed Chris Pine’s Life

In a new interview, Chris Pine revealed how he became a part of the Anne Hathaway-led movie. Pine revealed that he got a call from his agents that he was getting paid $65,000 for The Princess Diaries 2. Chris said the way his agents gave him the news, it was “like they had just told me I’d made $50 million. It was absolutely earth-shattering.”

In an interaction with Willie Geist for Sunday Today, Chris Pine revealed how the salary he received for the movie changed his life. The Don’t Worry Darling actor revealed, “I had an overdraft on my bank account. It was like $400 over. I was going to have to ask my parents for money, and then I got that 65. I remember distinctly knowing in that moment that my life had changed somehow. Even though 65 at the end of the day turned out to be like $15,000. And I owed my parents rent money. But that is a wild feeling. I’ll never forget that.”

Chris Pine In The Princess Diaries 2

Chris Pine’s Net Worth & Salary Growth

What’s interesting is that the actor’s current net worth is reportedly $35 million, so his first salary is only 0.18% of what he earns now. In 2010, the actor bought a 2,200-square-foot house in LA’s Los Feliz area, which cost him $3.104 million. Chris bought the house from actor Jason Lee. For the Star Trek Into Darkness movie, the actor earned $1.5 million ($500 backend), and for People Like Us, he was paid $750 thousand, according to the ‘celebritynetworth’ portal.

After The Princess Diaries 2, Chris Pine has delivered outstanding performances in movies like Star Trek, Hell Or High Water, Wonder Woman, Unstoppable, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and more. We might see Chris reunite with Anne Hathaway for The Princess Diaries 3. Recently, there were reports that Disney is working on making the threequel happen.

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr’s 10-Year-Old Legal Drama Crashes Netflix’s Top 10 List, Netizens Call It “The Best We’ve Ever Seen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News