Katt Williams, who hit the stage with a live comedy set titled ”Woke Foke” on Netflix as part of its Netflix Is a Joke Fest on May 4, was hailed by fans online. After kicking off 2024 by breaking the internet with his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s video podcast, where he made shocking claims about prominent celebrities, the forthright comedian didn’t waste any time addressing the viral Club Shay Shay interview.

During his new comedy special, Katt Williams quipped that he doesn’t snitch but is known to infiltrate the Illuminati in his spare time and disclose their secrets to the world. The renowned comedian has made headlines with a few candid remarks ranging from government control to Hollywood’s alleged agenda and has ruffled a few feathers with his unabashed bluntness.

While discussing his net worth during the Club Shay Shay interview, Katt Williams was just as candid as he was when discussing other celebrities. Williams contested the number reported online, which is allegedly less than what he is worth. During the January 3 Club Shay Shay interview, the comic asserted he earned more from his latest Netflix special than the totality of his purported net worth in 2024. So what is he worth in 2024? Find Out here.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the comedian is worth $5 million. However, the number is significantly less than his industry peers, including Dave Chappelle’s estimated net worth of $70 million. Williams also took the purported number, telling host Shannon Sharpe he earned more from his latest Netflix special than the number reported online.

Williams asserted he earned $10 million per Netflix special. Since this is Willimas’Willimas’ third Netflix special, this would work out to at least $30 million in earnings from the streaming platform alone, according to the comedian.

Williams left his home in Ohio at 13 over a religious dispute with his parents and ended up in Florida. He launched his career in the late 1990s, struggling through club circuits before becoming a respected comedian around 1999, performing on stages like The Improv and BET’sBET’s Comic View.

In 2006 Katt Williams broke into the mainstream and had a few commercial successes with comedy specials Katt Williams Live: Let A Playa Play and The Pimp Chronicles, Pt. 1. In 2008, his comedy was named “Best Of The Year” by Billboard. A decade later, Williams released a new stand-up special on Netflix called Great America and followed that up with another stand-up special on Netflix called World War III in 2022.

Katt also starred in a few movies and TV shows throughout his career.

Katt Williams’s new special, Woke Foke, is now streaming on Netflix.

Must Read: Kingdom Of The Planet Apes Box Office (China): Beats Dune 2’s Pre-Sales With A Significant Margin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News