Recently, interest in Britney Spears’ net worth intensified amid reports that Gimme More Singer is blowing through her fortune on lavish getaways. The singer reaching a divorce settlement with estranged spouse Sam Asghari has only piqued fans’ interest in Britney Spears’ allegedly dwindling fortune. Here’s what we know about her net worth as the former couple amicably settled their divorce nine months after separating from 14 months of marriage.

As per PEOPLE, the former couple upheld the terms of their prenuptial agreement and parted amicably despite claims Britney Spears was paying Asghari’s rent. This claim has since been refuted by a source who told the outlet, “She is not on any lease for him.” The source also added that recent reports that Britney Spears was draining all her money were false, saying, “The report that she is in financial distress is false.”

The denial comes amid Pagesix reporting the hitmaker was blowing through her Multi-Million Dollar estate less than three years after the court terminated her conservatorship in November 2021. However, the latest reports from a source close to Britney Spears refuting the allegations suggest the pop singer’s fortune is very much intact. Here’s how much she’s worth today.

What we know about Britney Spears’ net worth in 2024

According to reports, Britney Spears’s net worth in 2024 is between $60 million and $70 million. The figures were extrapolated from a Forbes report, which estimated her 2024 net worth at $60 Million and Celebrity Net Worth, which alleged Britney Spears’ net worth is even higher at $70 Million.

Britney became a household name in 1998 when she debuted her first single, “…Baby One More Time,” at 16. She went on to create memorable hits like “Toxic” and “Oops!… I Did It Again.”

Everything changed for the Grammy award-winning singer in 2007 after she was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center amid troubling behavior, which included shaving her head with electric clippers. Amid the escalating erratic behavior, Britney Spears’ conservatorship was created in February 2008 to protect her estate and children’s financial future.

While still under conservatorship, her net worth in 2018 was estimated at $59,079,755.76, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. Spears’s net worth at the time was estimated to be less than some of her pop music peers, including Rihanna, who was reportedly worth $600 million. Rihanna has since become a billionaire.

Here’s how Britney Spears made her fortune

Forbes reported that Britney earned $30 million in 2018 from music sales, her Las Vegas residency, “Britney: Piece of Me.” She also had a successful perfume line, including Fantasy and Curious, which reportedly earned $30 Million in 2013 sales alone. She was also paid $15 million for her role as a judge on FOX’s The X Factor in 2012.

Forbes revealed in 2017 that the troubled singer grossed over $103 million across less than 250 shows. In 2022, Page Six, citing anonymous sources, reported that her deal with Simon & Schuster for her memoir was valued at $15 million. TMZ alleged that Spears was getting 25% of the net profits from the memoir.

Despite substantial earnings, her net worth has remained comparably low.

