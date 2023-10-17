Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been on and off in the headlines since the latter slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 ceremony after he joked about Jada’s bold head. But now, in the last several weeks, the actress-host has been dropping bombshells about her and Will’s marriage, living separately for years, Chris reportedly asking her out when her divorce news began circulation, being shocked Smith called her his wife, and much more.

Now, during an interview at the Perelman Performing Arts Center in New York City on Monday night, the ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ actress opened up about how this infamous slap has helped re-affirm her commitment to Will and their marriage. Read on to know about her recent revelation.

During an in-person conversation with Vanity Fair, Jada Pinkett Smith said the infamous Oscars 2022 slap re-affirmed her faith in her and Will Smith’s marriage after years of staying apart. She also spoke about how she and Will “did some really deep work together” after he assaulted Chris Rock during the live award ceremony after the comedian joked about Jada’s bald head.

Jada Pinkett Smith told the publication, “When I was sitting at the Oscars, it clicked in. As soon as I was like, ‘Oh snap, you hit Chris?’” The ‘Red Table’ co-host continued, “I was like, I’m riding with you. I didn’t come into this place as your wife, but I’m leaving here as your wife because we got a storm we’re going to have to deal with together. I am not gonna leave your side.”

Jada Pinkett Smith recalls how she and Will Smith “did some really deep work together” after he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. https://t.co/BVEDVOSCr8 pic.twitter.com/JUFchz2HKe — Variety (@Variety) October 17, 2023

Talking about being separated from Will Smith for the last seven years, Jada Pinkett Smith told Hoda Kotb in the recent NBC News primetime special, “In 2016, we were both just exhausted with trying— pulling at each other, power struggles — and I had to go and really learn how to love myself before I could even identify what love looked like coming from somebody else.” In the same conversation, Jada also stated that she was shocked hearing Will Smith call her wife as they hadn’t “called each other husband and wife in a long time.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi to know more as and when Jada Pinkett Smith spills the beans about her private life to the public.

