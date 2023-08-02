American actor Chris Pine is well known for his versatile performances and striking good looks. Throughout his career, he has showcased his acting prowess in a wide range of genres. However, he made headlines when he dropped his pants for the film Outlaw King.

A-list male actors aren’t exactly known for dropping their trousers on camera willy-nilly. Robert’s impromptu dip is shown in a tasteful wide shot and lasts less than a second; there’s barely enough material to create a saucy gif. Chris also spoke about people’s reactions to seeing his p*nis on the big screen.

During a conversation with The Guardian, Chris Pine said, “People were giggling about my p*nis as if they were school children,” lamenting about the film screening at the London film festival in 2018. “I think it’s maybe the dying embers of this Calvinistic idea that self-flagellating and shame and anger and violence is all good, and yet s*x and intimacy, making love is bad. And that manifests in us all giggling about a p*nis – it’s so stupid.”

“Florence [Pugh, his Outlaw King co-star] shows her breasts and her body, and no one’s talking about it,” said Chris Pine. “Is that because she’s expected to do that as a woman, and I, as a man, am not? And why am I not expected to do that? Because it shows vulnerability or a weakness? I just don’t know.”

For the unversed, Outlaw King is a 2018 historical action drama film about 14th-century Scottish king Robert the Bruce during the Scottish Wars of Independence. The film received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for its production design, sets, performances, and choreography but criticism for its historical inaccuracies and clichés.

