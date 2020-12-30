Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were making a lot of noise over their New Year’s getaway. While most B’Town couples are seen travelling for a romantic getaway, for Ralia it’s different. Accompanying them are Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and close family members. If that isn’t enough, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in Ranthambore too.

Ever since the pictures at the airport went viral, several theories have been doing the rounds on social media. Earlier it was being said that the couple is tying the knot. Eventually, rumours suggested that Ranbir and Alia are getting engaged. Karan Johar and Aadar Jain were said to fly down to Jaipur today as well for the celebrations.

However, uncle Randhir Kapoor has now quashed all of these reports. In a conversation with Indian Express, the veteran actor has clarified that the family is only vacationing. He said, “It is not true. If Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect.”

The rumours fuelled after Ranbir Kapoor recently spoke about getting married to Alia Bhatt. The Brahmastra actor mentioned that he would have already married his lady love by now. But it was the pandemic which spoilt all the plans.

In a conversation with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had said, “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

Well, it seems that Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Neetu Kapoor – all of them with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was just a New Year’s 2021 get together!

