Just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain too has made its special place amongst Indian sitcoms. Even though a bit naughty in the genre, the show has a loyal fan base which is the secret of its success. From Shilpa Shinde (earlier), Shubhangi Atre, Saumya Tandon to Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gaur, every actor enjoys unprecedented fame for their quirky characters.

Here, we’ll be talking about ‘old’ Angoori, Shilpa and the current one, Shubhangi. It’s no secret that it was the former one who made “Sahi Pakde Hai” popular amongst masses. Many fans were heartbroken when she took an exit from the show. And yes, most of us thought that without her the show would be a big flop. But we assumed it all wrong.

After Shilpa Shinde’s exit, Shubhangi Atre took over the character of Angoori Bhabi and surprisingly, the character shined more than ever. She continued the legacy of “Sahi Pakde Hain” and till date, haven’t got monotonous with her portrayal. But what do you think, is she getting paid what she deserves? Well, let’s have a look.

Speaking of Shilpa Shinde, reportedly the actress used to get paid an amount of 40,000 INR per day. Surprisingly, even Shubhangi Atre receives the same amount i.e. 40,000 INR per day in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Meanwhile, while talking to the entertainment portal, Shubhangi had spoken about her character and difference between her and Angoori. “Angoori is such an innocent person. Her biggest USP is her simplicity and innocence and that is why I relate to her so much. She is also very homely in nature and I believe I too, to a certain extent am like that. The only difference is that I am a working woman but her innocence and simplicity is very fascinating and I believe even the audience like that a lot. I think 60 percent of Angoori is me because your face is the mirror of the character. It was very important that this character is innocent. I am the youngest in my family so, people treat me like a kid even today. So, I think even today I have a bit of childishness in me and that has helped me a lot with the character of Angoori,” she had said.

