&TV’s popular comedy, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has been winning hearts ever since its premiere five years ago. The loved television show was recently in the news for one of its lead actor, Saumya Tandon aka Anjali bhabhi bidding it goodbye. The show has tried many things that have successfully worked in keeping its TRP up and making the audiences laugh.

Recently, a still from an upcoming episode of the show has been grabbing headline. The picture features actors Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Mishra) and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) locking lips on screen. Seeing the pic, Saumya has commented on it.

Rohitashv recently shared the kissing moment with Aasif from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain on social media. He captioned the image, “Abe ye lip lock kaise ho gaya be. Bhabhutiji n Tiwariji are very neech person vo nice hota hai pagli sahi nahi pakde hai (sic).”

The reason behind the kiss is still unknown and we will have to wait to see it when the episode airs. Saumya Tandon, who recently quit the comedy show reacted to this image. She posted a see no evil monkey emoji in the comments section.

Saumya Tandon recently revealed that she was quitting the show and that August 21 was her last day of shooting. At the same time, she even dismissed the news of leaving the show because of receiving a pay cut. She went on record saying, “As far as pay cut is concerned, in these times, people have to accept that the economy has been hit. I am not leaving the show because of monetary reasons.” She even admitted that she would miss the entire team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Talking about the show, Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hain, the show recently completed 1400 episode since it first aired on &TV five years ago. The show revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, where both husbands have a crush on the other man’s wife. It airs on weekdays at 10:30 pm and is also available for streaming on Zee5.

