Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved television shows of Indian TV. All the characters in the show have become a part of our family. The fact that the serial showcases day to day problems and relatable incidents makes them one of us. We all know that the festive season of Navratri was round the corner. Now how can Gokuldhaam Society not have a celebration?

Well, the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s TMKOC will see the Gokuldhaam Society celebrate Navratri with as much enthusiasm as every year. Except for not performing Garba together, the residents have celebrated this year’s Navratri with the same vigour and gusto. Each couple performed Garba in their own styles and gave a tough competition to others for the winning title. Dazzling in the traditional Garba outfits, Gokuldhaamites showed everyone that with a little ingenuity and lots of zeal, it is possible to celebrate festivals while following all precautionary measures.

Watch the upcoming episodes of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

