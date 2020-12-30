Rakhi Sawant has come a long way in her career. The beauty had a struggling journey that began with rifts with her family. Her close one did not want her to pursue acting but she decided to follow her dreams irrespective. The journey included casting couch experiences, getting surgeries done and whatnot!

Advertisement

The Main Hoon Na actress’ surgeries are all over the news headlines again. It happened as her ugly banter with Arshi Khan continues to be under the radar. Apart from that, she was even hurt by Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin during a fight.

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant in a heart to heart conversation opened up about her struggles to Rajeev Khandelwal. It was in the year 2018 when the actress appeared on JuzzBaatt Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak. Many wouldn’t know, but Rakhi’s original name is Neeru Bheda.

When host Rajeev Khandelwal addressed Rakhi Sawant as Neeru, she broke down. Recalling her struggles, she began, “My family never approved of me getting into the (entertainment) industry and would beat me up black and blue if they would ever find me dancing. When I finally reached Mumbai, I started dancing and showcasing my talent in front of many producers who would also see me in a bad light.”

In order to get approval, Rakhi decided to go under the knife. “I thought that I would rather dance at a dance bar than in front of such inconsiderate people. I faced innumerable rejections and resorted to surgery to improve my looks and appearance. I went into the surgery room as my former self Neeru Bheda but came out as a new and improved version of my own self – Rakhi Sawant,” she revealed.

Check out the video below:

Not many actresses open up about such revelations but more power to Rakhi for doing so!

She is currently a part of Bigg Boss 14 and has been entertaining as herself, as well as, her possessed version Julie.

Must Read: Shikhar Dhawan Dances On The Viral ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’, Shehnaaz Gill Reacts



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube