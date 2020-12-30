Rakhi Sawant witnessed a tough day at the Bigg Boss 14 house yesterday. During an ugly banter, Jasmin Bhasin ended up hurting her nose. As many know, the Main Hoon Na actress has undergone a nose job years ago, which she says have been affected during the fight. Amidst it all, close friends Rahul Mahajan ended up making some startling revelations. Read on for all the scoop.

Mysterious husband Ritesh and Rakhi got married last year in August. The actress confirmed the news with glimpses from her wedding. However, it was the US-based husband who was missing from the frame. That made many speculate if Sawant has gotten hitched at all!

Now, Rahul Mahajan has disclosed some really private information about Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh. He claims that the newly-wed couple hasn’t had their ‘suhaag raat’ yet. Just not that, he says that Rakhi is very lonely as she has not even met her husband for 2 long years.

Rahul Mahajan while talking to the Bigg Boss 14 housemates said, “You want to know why she behaves so possessive? She has become very lonely. Though I have met her only once, she calls me her friend. She told me she has a husband, named Ritesh. Uske saath suhaag raat bhi nhi hua hai, do saal se mila bhi nhi hai. She is mentally very alone. She wants that whatever happens, someone should come to her. She has all these built-up insecurities. She finds herself alone in the world. Her mother is sick, father nhi hai…bhai behen ka kuch na kuch, pati bhi nhi milta hai…she is very lonely.”

To this, Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya too agreed and said that Rakhi Sawant is lonely despite having everything in life. We wonder what Ritesh has to say about it all now!

Meanwhile, Rakhi’s husband has been giving interviews in the media and saying that he’s willing to come out in the open as a contestant in the Bigg Boss house!

