Ever since the strong contestants from previous seasons have entered Bigg Boss 14 house, we get to see a new fight every day. In a recent episode of the controversial reality show, we witnessed an ugly spat between once upon a time good friends, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan. The duo engaged in a spat over kitchen duties where Rahul called Rakhi cheap level ki celebrity. He even mentioned that the audience watching her are also cheap.

It all happened when Rakhi started yelling at Rahul after she misunderstood a conversation between captain Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan. Rahul tried to explain his stand but Rakhi didn’t hear him and continued to yell at him.

This made Rahul Mahajan lost his temper and he told her that she is nobody. But Rakhi Sawant isn’t one of those who would listen to anything about her. She shouted at Rahul saying, “Nahi chahiye aisi dosti thu hai tere par.” Rahul asked, “Who the hell is she to ask and enter his personal space? Is she his mother, wife, sister, who is she?” He also ended up calling her cheap level ki celebrity and the audience watching her are also cheap. He even called her a joke. Rakhi brokedown after Rahul’s statements and asks everyone if she is cheap. Are the people who she has worked with like Rakesh Roshan, Yash Chopra, Priyadarshan, Karan Johar are also cheap?

Rakhi Sawant fans didn’t take Rahul Mahajan’s angry statements well and as a result, Rahul Mahajan started trending on Twitter. Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “I love you #RakhiSawant. Rahi bast #RahulMahajan ji ki toh i doubt frustration hai ki unke koi audience nahi hai yaa toh phir jalan..Anyways we love you #Rakhi#BB14.” A user wrote, “Agar #RakhiSawant ka fan hona cheap h to yes I’m cheap…. Whom do you support?? #RahulMahajan #BiggBoss14” while another one commented, “#RahulMahajan kayeka celebraty. Bigboss k chakjkar main uska nam Aya. #RakhiSawant is a heart of #BiggBoss14 She is the most entertaining Yes we love her and we want her in #BiggBoss14 @ColorsTV”

What’s your take on Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan’s ugly fight? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

