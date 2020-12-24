Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh are one of the most talked-about couples on social media these days. From their wedding to songs, everything has made netizens excited. Recently the couple remained on social media trends for their song, “Khyaal Rakhya Kar”. But more than the song it was the promotional picture featuring Neha as pregnant made the people talk.

Neha Kakkar is surely one of the most popular Bollywood singers right now. It won’t be wrong to say that she comes with a guarantee of viral songs. Her romance with Rohanpreet has only made her more famous in the country.

During their appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show, Neha opened up about how the romance started between her and Rohan. She shared that they met on the sets of ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ song and started talking when Rohan asked about her Snapchat ID. As the emotions started building, she told him that she wanted to get married, However, Rohan was not ready to tie the knot because he was just 25 years old.

So the singers stopped talking to each other and suddenly one fine day after exchanging greetings, Rohan proposed Neha. “Nehu, I can’t live without you. Let’s get married.” she said and added that it was unbelievable for her because he was drunk and had downed 2-3 beers. “Inhone 2-3 beer chadhayi hui thi. Maine socha, beer chadhayi hui hai, chhodo, subah bhool jayenge” she added.

Rohanpreet who found himself in a very embarrassing moment hilarious told Neha in Punjabi, “Juttiyan bahot painia tere” Watch the video below:

Well, that’s really cute and hilarious. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar has given one lakh rupees to Shantabai Pawar, who became an internet sensation after a video of her performing Lathi Kathi on a street in Pune went viral.

Popular as Warrior Aaji, Pawar said: “I’m performing since I was eight years old. People mostly remain indoors due to Covid, so I clang utensils to make them aware of my performance. I now take care of 10 orphan girls and provide for them. There are times when I go hungry in order to feed these girls.”

