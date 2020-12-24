Sugandha Mishra is a name that needs no introduction on Indian television. The gorgeous star has proved her talent in singing, comedy as well as acting. We wonder is there anything she isn’t good at. Because everything she does, we are bound to love her. Currently, she is doing a unique quiz show for Flipkart named “Prize Wali Paathshala.” We also spoke about her journey on The Kapil Sharma Show. Read the article to know more.

We asked her if there are any plans to be back on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sugandha Mishra replied, “There are no plans right now as I am already keeping very busy with one show on Star Plus. It’s a daily show and my schedule has been very hectic. We are shooting for it almost every day. Also, I am bound with a contract that for some time, I will not be doing something else. So, for right now, there are no plans to join The Kapil Sharma Show but ‘aisa kuch socha nhi hai ki life me kabhi nahi jaenge. Agar life mein kabhi time aaya, situation aayi, so definitely I will be back.’”

Talking about the shooting experience on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sugandha Mishra told us, “My shooting experience has been very different with every show I did. Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, the experience was nice. Once we used to get done with a basic script, most of the things on the show were impromptu. I remember the prank that they planned with Shah Rukh Khan. I cried when that happened as I had no idea about it. Kapil knows that I love singing. He made SRK ask that to me, ‘why don’t you sing.’ That was the biggest prank of my life. There are so many moments. We all used to perform together, it was super fun.”

Sugandha Mishra also opened up on her exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. She said, “Every show has a journey. After Sunil Grover Ji left, there were many changes happened in the format of the show. And we were not called again. I was going with the flow and I feel my journey with the show halted there.”

Sugandha Mishra also talked about her bond with Sunil Grover. The talented comedian said, “Sunil is a very good friend of mine. We all, including Ali Bhai, Sunil, are good friends. Sunil is a gem of a person. I enjoy working with him and there is a comfort level. I have done 2-3 shows with him. For Gangs of Filmistaan, the creative team called me and asked me if I wanted to be a part of the show. I have worked with the team before and the experience was nice so I joined the show.”

Well, we wish to see Sugandha Mishra doing interesting projects in the future. For all the latest updates related to your favourite stars, stay tuned to Koimoi.

