Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the most popular shows on Indian television right now. The show has been topping the TRP charts for months now and producer Rajan Shahi is now spilling the beans on the plot of the show.

Both Rupali and Sudhanshu have been doing a brilliant job and audiences have been hooked to their show ever since it went on air.

Talking to TellyChakkar about the pressure to be always on top in the TRP game, Rajan Shahi revealed that their livelihood depended on it. “Yes, television has always been about number games. If we say numbers don’t matter then we are fooling ourselves as our survival and livelihood depends upon ratings. If TRPs are good it boosts the morale of the entire team. Having said that, being a part of the industry for so many years not only as a producer but also as a director, you may witness highs and lows but I have always told stories which organically want to be said.”

Revealing further about how difficult it was to convince the channel and believe in his plot, Shahi added, “The problem arrives when broadcasters expect you to exhaust all your highpoints and give back-to-back high ratings which thankfully, I don’t have the pressure as I knew we will have a gradual start as Anupamaa is all about characters and characters require time to settle in. It is a multidimensional show and is not only focused around two to three actors. Even I had my share of hurdles as due to the lockdown, the show got delayed. The biggest question was would the audience want to watch a show which talks about a housewife who is middle-aged mother.”

The producer continued, “99 percent of the people told me that I will go for a flop. I was suggested that nobody would be interested to watch a middle-aged housewife and the turmoils of a mother but that is when the conviction comes. I never thought I would receive such kind of response not only in India but also internationally. The show has become a cult. Anupamaa is called the trendsetter of 2020. The beauty of Anupamaa is the ensemble cast from young to middle age to grandparents. The credit behind the success should go to the entire team. I have always believed in teamwork. I have always had fabulous writers, directors, editors and more importantly brilliant performers who add their own special touch to the show. Also, what makes it more unique is that for the first time I am co-producing a show with my mother under the banner of Shahi Production Pvt Ltd. It is our first venture together.”

Do y’all agree with Rajan Shahi’s thoughts on Anupamaa here? Tell us in the comments below.

