Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show lead to Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan enjoy a massive fan following. The latest promo of the show has shocked all of us as it showed Naira’s death. Fans are disappointed with the promo as they don’t want to see Kartik and Naira getting separated one more time.

The show producer Rajan has opened up on a major twist that is going to happen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Continue reading the article to know more.

In a recent interview with IWMBuzz, Rajan Shahi said, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a show that is soon to complete 3300 episodes. It has survived and stood the test of time. For me, I have always said that Shivangi and Mohsin are the best Jodi in the television industry in India. I am extremely proud of both of them. They have worked really hard. Yes, every show does get into a time where you have to come out of the comfort zone.”

Rajan Shahi added, “There has been a huge reaction to the promo that has been launched. A lot of things will change. But it is a bit premature to talk about the kind of changes the show will see. The next few episodes will lead to a huge scenario. The next two weeks will redefine the entire show not only in terms of the casting but also in the kind of story we are going to say,”

The producer continued “Well, we have been extremely tight-lipped about the entire process. As you know, a lot of things are being evolved now. I have been meeting both Mohsin and Shivangi on a daily basis. They are also stakeholders of the show. We have considered the reactions coming in too. We have been talking to the writers and creative team. As of now, no final decision has been taken.”

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer, Rajan Shahi further said, “But yes, we will decide as per the full endorsement of Mohsin and Shivangi. We know the brand that Kaira has created. There are so many beautiful memories of Kaira. Every year, the two of them have been winning the Best Jodi Award. I rate them as the best Jodi in Indian Television. Also, I rate Mohsin and Shivangi as the best individuals to work with. So it is not only the professional bond, we bond quite well personally too. So the entire team goes through the impact of whatever is happening.”

