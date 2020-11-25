Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show, which features Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles constantly earn the top position in the TRP charts. Sudhanshu and Rupali recently got Dadasaheb Phalke Award for their contribution to the television industry. In a recent video, Sudhanshu is seen expressing his opinion on COVID-19 and how people have not been following the protocols. But in return, the actor himself got trolled for not wearing a mask while talking in the interview. Read the article to know more.

In the video, Sudhanshu Pandey is accompanied by Rupali Ganguli. He expressed his disappointment in front of all the media reporters that no one at the award function followed the COVID-19 protocols.

Sudhanshu Pandey said, “Yaha pe is function mein koi bhi protocol follow nahi kar raha hai, kisi bhi tarah ka protocol follow nahi hua hai and this is very, very unfortunate. Kyuki itne saare log hai yaha, kisine bhi mask nahi pehna tha, there were no sanitizers. So, I am really disappointed ki humlog sab itni badi tadap mein ek jagah ekhate hue hai, ache kaam ke liye mehfil jami hai andar but there is no protocol being followed.” Check out the video here.

But in no time, Sudhanshu Pandey started getting trolled for not wearing a mask. One user commented, “He himself is not wearing a mask and appealing others to wear…. lol,” while someone else asked, “Where is his mask?”

What are your views on Sudhanshu Pandey getting trolled for not wearing a mask? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and shows.

