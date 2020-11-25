Recently it was reported that the digital content including web shows, films and even news channels were given under the ambit of the ministry of information and broadcasting. Joining Koimoi for an exclusive were the cast members of Four More Shots Please! including Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Sayani Gupta, who spoke about the Government entering the OTT space. Read on!

Maanvi, Kirti and Sayani joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat as their show Four More Shots Please! was nominated in the Best Comedy Series category at the 48th International Emmys. The actors spoke about the new feat, what it means to them and also the new rules.

When asked about the I&B Ministry taking over the digital arena, Maanvi Gagroo said, “There is nothing official as of yet. It is all on Twitter, and we should keep reminding ourselves that Twitter is just opinion. We will have to see what actually happens. Because as far as I know, this move or discussion is because many films in the course of the lockdown have directly released on OTT. So while they had to get a censor certificate, with the digital, they skipped that, I am assuming that’s why.”

The Four More Shots Please! The actor added, “I have a suggestion to whoever is listening, the criteria that you have set for the films, keep it the same. But don’t regulate the rest of the content under this. Because it will be misused and politicised. The politicisation now is very informal or irregular. There is no legal binding to it.”

Sayani Gupta who is also a lead in Four More Shots Please! also had her point of view to share. She said, “I really think it is too early to talk about. I don’t know what exactly is going to happen. There is no structure to anything right now. If at all it comes under CBFC and it comes to censorship, we don’t know what will happen and to what extent. It is too early to actually comment on it. Of course censorship has no place in any kind of art. I have always said that, we have always said that. And of course, the fact that we get fantastic content on OTT is because there is no censorship and there shouldn’t be.”

The Four More Shots Please! Actor added, “Adults should be able to decide what they want to watch and the government has no place in censoring any kind of content. Anyways the existing rules where you cannot show child p*orngraphy, you can’t show politically incorrect things are already operational, so you don’t need new guidelines, nobody will be happy. People will figure out what’s the best way to move forward.”

