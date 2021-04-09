Bigg Boss 14 was a season full of love. No! we are not turning a blind eye towards the drama and fights that took place in the house. But, we cannot ignore the couples that were formed during this season. Apart from Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni & Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, we saw Rahul Vaidya proposing to his ladylove Disha Parmar who was outside. And now we may have some news regarding their wedding.

Rahul proposed to his ladylove on national television just to make her birthday special. Ever since this proposal, fans have wondered when they will see the two tying the knot? Their PDA posts and outings are making their fans anxious. Keep reading further to know more about their wedding plans.

The couple recently spilt the beans on their wedding plans. When asked about when are they planning to marry, to ETimes, singer Rahul Vaidya said, “Well, there are some people jo chup chupake pyar karte hein but hum danke ki chot pe shaadi karenge.”

Now that sounds like a plan, isn’t it? Well, on one hand, where Rahul Vaidya looked so confident, Disha Parmar simply avoided the question by saying, “We haven’t put a date to our wedding yet. Honestly, we wanted to, but COVID started spreading again. We will plan the wedding accordingly.”

Earlier, Rahul’s mother revealed that her son would get married in the month of June. The Coronavirus situation in India has gone from bad to worse, and it seems the virus has affected Rahul and Disha’s wedding plans as well. We hope that the situation gets better soon and we see the lovebirds getting hitched.

On the work front, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will soon be seen in a music video that has wedding as the theme. Maybe fans

can watch their on-screen marriage and be happy till the time they are not getting married for real.

