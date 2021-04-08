Singers Darshan Raval teams up with Tulsi Kumar again for a new romantic single, “Is qadar’. This is their second track after “Tere naal”. The song, released on Thursday, is composed by Sachet-Parampara on lyrics by Sayeed Qadri.

“Is Qadar has everything that makes it a perfect love song. The soulful music by Sachet-Parampara and soothing words by Quadri sahab — it was what made this song a perfect one for Tulsi and my collaboration. Shooting for the video was fun and the off-screen fun and ease has been beautifully captured on screen,” said Darshan Raval, about the music video, shot in Shimla by Arvindr Khaira.

“Is qadar is a beautiful melody that will resonate with people. I was really happy to collaborate with Darshan again after Tere naal. This beautiful melody by my favourite Sachet and Parampara was an apt choice to come together,” said Tulsi Kumar.

Tulsi Kumar further added, “Quadri sahab has written such heart-touching lyrics. The shoot experience was a lot of fun where you will see varied emotions and beautiful frames as we shot in beautiful locales of Shimla.”

