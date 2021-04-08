Rajeev Khandelwal and Aamna Sharif were one of the most-loved pairs on Indian television. It was Ekta Kapoor who brought the two together in her popular show Kahiin To Hoga. As much as fans loved that show, they loved the pairing of Kashish and Sujal played by these actors. In fact, there were reports that they were even dating. But, after the show ended, the actress went on to sign a film with Aftaab Shivdasani, and soon the rumours of them dating began.

Fans were curious to know how is Rajeev coping up with this news? Everyone just wanted to know the truth behind these rumours. People wanted to know if he and Aamna have really broken up? Whether she is really dating Aftaab? Keep scrolling further to know more about his reaction.

In a 2008 interview given to Hindustan Times, when Rajeev Khandelwal was asked about the status of romance in his life, he replied by saying, “Romance is history.” If this was not hinted enough that he is heartbroken, his reply to the question on his romance with Aamna Sharif gave it all out.

When Rajeev Khandelwal was asked that he never admitted his love for Aamna Sharif, he replied, “I’m no longer linked with Aamna. The talk that we were seeing each other went on for three years. I think it has died its natural death now.”

He hesitantly continued, “Whatever. No one links me with Aamna any more. In fact, I just..I read that Aamna is seeing another.. you know. Not me for sure.”

Well, then when the reporter mentioned Aftaab Shivdasani’s name, Rajeev Khandelwal kept mum for few seconds. He then replied, “Do you think they’re seeing each other? I haven’t been in touch with Aamna for the last three-four months. She was busy with her film. I have no idea about what’s happening in her life. If she’s dating someone, I’d be the happiest person on this earth. As long as she’s happy, I’m happy. I was very close to her and still am.”

What can you conclude from this answer? Doesn’t it look like Rajeev was trying too hard to hide his sadness?

