Actor Vikas Sethi who has been part of many iconic TV shows and the blockbuster Karan Johar family entertainer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has passed away. He was 48 years of age and reportedly died due to a heart attack. Vikas passed away in his sleep on Sunday (September 8).

According to a news report in India Today, Vikas Sethi’s body has now been sent for post-mortem at the Cooper Hospital. Sethi was part of popular TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Some of his recent TV appearances were from Sasural Simar Ka, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, and Sanskar Laxmi.

Some industry sources who were close to Vikas Sethi revealed to the publication that he was undergoing depression due to a financial crisis. Recently, he also launched his production house, CK Pictures. In his last Instagram post in May this year, Vikas shared a heartwarming Mother’s Day post dedicated to his mother, Suraksha Sethi.

Vikas Sethi’s iconic scene with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is still loved by all Bollywood lovers. The late actor played Poo’s college classmate Robbie who could be seen asking her out for a movie date, but she ends up rejecting him with her cult dialogue, “Tell Me How It Was.” He also appeared in movies like Deewanapan and Oops. His last film was the super hit Telugu film ISmart Shankar which starred Ram Pothineni in the lead role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Sethi (@vikass.sethi)

Vikas Sethi was earlier married to Amita, with whom he participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 4. However, the duo separated, and he later tied the knot with his second wife, Jhanvi. The couple were blessed with twins. Fans are still reeling with shock at Vikas Sethi’s tragic and untimely demise at such a young age. Koimoi sends its heartfelt condolences to the loved ones and family members of the late actor.

