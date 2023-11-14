Earlier, actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani took social media by storm with her shocking statement. The actress had revealed shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s much-loved and one of the longest-running TV shows ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ a few days after her delivery. Despite continuing her career in politics, she never shies away from talking about the struggles she has faced while shooting for the show or during her tenure in Television.

For the unversed, the actress had earlier revealed in an interview that she went back to shooting to the show three days after her delivery because she had no money. Now, in a recent conversation, the actress opened up about the reason she had to go back to the shoot even after the life-turning moments in her life and it’s all about poverty.

Recently, when Smriti Irani was asked about that time, she stated that she had seen poverty in her life so much so that there was a time when she didn’t have any money left after her delivery. She further said she couldn’t imagine letting go of her wages for days. The former actress told All About Even India that if someone is poor, they take every opportunity to work, and a poor person will never let go of any opportunity that can help them earn money.

Smriti Irani further added that she needed money so badly that she even went to the shoot of the show on her wedding and three days after her delivery. Irani asserted that if someone like her is told to let go of their daily wages, they would have a heart attack because poverty creates pressure, and she would not let that pressure overwhelm her.

On the show, Smriti Irani also revealed that she was born in a rented house in a cowshed and studied till fifth standard in a makeshift school.

Earlier in an interview, the actress-turned-politician had stated that she had to return on the sets of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ hours after her miscarriage. Later, she even provided medical documents to the producers of Ekta Kapoor’s show backing her claim.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Smriti Irani's latest revelation about her early life?

