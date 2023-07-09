Smriti Irani started her career with television and soon became a popular name in showbiz. For the longest time, she played the role of ‘Tulsi’ in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and is now a politician, currently the Minister of Women and Child Development. In a recent interview, Smriti opened up about joining back work within two days of delivering her baby back in the day and how her bones hurt till day because of not taking enough rest. Scroll below to read the scoop.

At one point, Smriti was one of the most successful actors on television and did commendable work in the industry. She enjoys a huge fan following and has over a million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Smriti Irani appeared on his podcast Beerbiceps, spoke at length about ‘fear and humiliation’, and said, “It teaches you what your value is as just you. It’s nothing. I remember when I had my first child. I had to go back to work, two days after giving birth, because I had no money. The old Balaji office was on a broken road. My cameraman and my makeup artist used to come in cars, I used to come in an auto. And they used to be scared. They’d say, ‘Ma’am, you’re pregnant heavily, you’ll fall, something will happen’.”

The actress-turned-politician added, “You’re alone, because your husband has found a job overseas. You’re 24-25 years old. You manage the baby, you manage your job, you break your bones. My bones hurt till this day because I’ve been working like that. No matter what I become in life, I’ll know what it’s like to be alone. The baby was two days old, I’ll never forget that.”

What do you think about Smriti Irani sharing an insightful experience about her acting career back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Gets Slammed For Making Fun Of A Fan’s Malfunctioning Phone, Says “Camera Tumhara Chal Nahi Raha” Netizens Say “This Attitude, Even Superstars Don’t Have”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News